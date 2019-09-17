Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 986,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 0.9% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $98,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,385.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.95. 827,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,948. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.