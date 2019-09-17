Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Gap Up to $14.17

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.26, but opened at $14.17. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 10,058,178 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on MRO. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,394,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,341,340,000 after buying an additional 694,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,320,000 after buying an additional 11,401,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,605,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420,834 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,375,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,204,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,769 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

