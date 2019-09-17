LoyalCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $5.60 and $7.50. In the last week, LoyalCoin has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. LoyalCoin has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $143,367.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LoyalCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00205750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.95 or 0.01221104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00094309 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015934 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020187 BTC.

LoyalCoin Profile

LoyalCoin was first traded on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io . LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.68, $51.55, $50.98, $32.15, $7.50, $13.77, $24.43, $18.94, $20.33, $33.94 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LoyalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LoyalCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.