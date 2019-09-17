Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on L. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of L traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.42. The company had a trading volume of 28,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88. Loews has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Loews had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Loews will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

In related news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $80,096.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Loews by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 91,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 51,288 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 235,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Loews by 1,649,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 164,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 164,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

