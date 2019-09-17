Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $7,867,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 304.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $509,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.86.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.36. 37,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,600. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $377.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $394.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

