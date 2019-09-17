LiteDoge (LDOGE) Market Cap Reaches $220,036.00

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. LiteDoge has a market capitalization of $220,036.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteDoge coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,478.24 or 2.49134557 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000471 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000475 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022419 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000899 BTC.

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,403,857,492 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech . LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here

LiteDoge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

