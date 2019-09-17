Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Sells $20,210.00 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $20,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,850.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Limoneira stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.08. 49,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.43 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.07.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMNR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. National Securities began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.
Limoneira Company Profile
Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.
