Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Sells $20,210.00 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $20,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,850.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Limoneira stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.08. 49,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.43 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMNR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. National Securities began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 39,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 238,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

