Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,766 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,531,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 211,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 29.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 93,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,428 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 11.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 73.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 184,535 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LBTYK traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.59. 834,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,691,283. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

