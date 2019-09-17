Leaf Resources (ASX:LER) Stock Price Up 23.3%

Leaf Resources Ltd (ASX:LER) shares rose 23.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.04 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.03), approximately 721,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.03 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61.

About Leaf Resources (ASX:LER)

Leaf Resources Limited operates in a clean technology industry in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Technology & Development, and Gravel Mining Operations. It is involved in the research, development, and commercialization of Glycell, a technology used in breaking down biomass into components, such as cellulosic sugar, lignin, hemicellulose, and refined glycerol.

