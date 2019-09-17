Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.06.

Shares of KR opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. Kroger has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 1.36%. Kroger’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other news, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 68,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,774,225.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 295,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $41,648.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 324,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,578,570.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,324 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kroger by 0.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.7% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Kroger by 10.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Kroger by 4.9% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.6% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

