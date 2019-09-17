KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.51

Shares of KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.51 and traded as high as $9.68. KP Tissue shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 4,021 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $92.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.52.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$365.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$362.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is presently -267.66%.

KP Tissue Company Profile (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

