Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.74

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.74 and last traded at $101.42, with a volume of 191739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.98.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.11.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average is $87.58. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 14,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,394,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $251,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,499 shares of company stock worth $3,343,743. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 6,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

