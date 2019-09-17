Katharina Otto-Bernstein Sells 48,600 Shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Stock

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 48,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $1,817,640.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Katharina Otto-Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Retail Value alerts:

On Wednesday, September 11th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 30,800 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $1,137,752.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 28,600 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $1,070,784.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 34,381 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $1,278,285.58.

On Thursday, August 29th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 29,534 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,102,799.56.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 12,715 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $471,980.80.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 25,670 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $956,720.90.

Shares of RVI stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,041. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. Retail Value Inc has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $38.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $719.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $60.89 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 2.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 218.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 27.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 11.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Retail Value from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.