KARMA (KARMA) Price Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $51.55, $20.33 and $32.15. KARMA has a market cap of $779,296.00 and approximately $3,345.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,453,081,613 coins and its circulating supply is 5,362,004,865 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $32.15, $24.68, $5.60, $51.55, $10.39, $7.50, $33.94, $13.77, $18.94, $50.98 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.