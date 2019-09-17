Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,202.91

Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,202.91 and traded as low as $3,415.00. Judges Scientific shares last traded at $3,440.00, with a volume of 14,542 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JDG shares. Liberum Capital started coverage on Judges Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,135 ($54.03) price target for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,453.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,206.61. The company has a market cap of $214.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.15.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

