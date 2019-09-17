Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) Shares Gap Up to $8.53

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.21, but opened at $8.53. Jagged Peak Energy shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 81,473 shares trading hands.

JAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut Jagged Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $53,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 452,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,314.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 5,513.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 1,183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

