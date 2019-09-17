iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) is VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,599 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up approximately 13.6% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $47,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

BATS:NEAR remained flat at $$50.27 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,797 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.1122 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

