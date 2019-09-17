iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.24. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.