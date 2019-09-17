iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.74 and last traded at $63.62, approximately 5,743 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 691,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.55.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.85.

