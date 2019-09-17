Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) Trading 7.4% Higher

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) shares traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.08, 123,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 87,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

The firm has a market cap of $321.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Get Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRS. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.6% in the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 138,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 40,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.