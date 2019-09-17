Ironveld (LON:IRON) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Ironveld PLC (LON:IRON)’s stock price fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), 100,698 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 600,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75.

Ironveld Company Profile (LON:IRON)

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in the mining, exploration, processing, and smelting of vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

