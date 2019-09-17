iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.26 and last traded at $33.26, 3,832 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 73,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.