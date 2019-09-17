Invictus Hyperion Fund Hits Market Cap of $7.45 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $564.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00206267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.37 or 0.01223195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00093232 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016011 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020644 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,206,722 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.