Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Lessened by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 189,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,005. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.41.

