Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Holdings Lifted by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Invesco by 26.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 25,633 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Invesco by 27.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 168,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 35,871 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 1.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 68,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price target on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.90. 1,005,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,281. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

