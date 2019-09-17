Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrexon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.27). Intrexon reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrexon will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intrexon.

Get Intrexon alerts:

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.62 million. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 368.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on XON. ValuEngine raised shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intrexon from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intrexon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Intrexon news, insider Helen Sabzevari sold 8,484 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $63,375.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,062.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 4,822 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $37,418.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,432.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,672 shares of company stock valued at $173,474 over the last ninety days. 44.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XON. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrexon during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intrexon by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,227,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,058,000 after buying an additional 4,721,782 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrexon during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrexon by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,704,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after buying an additional 1,572,077 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrexon by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,704,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after buying an additional 1,548,194 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XON traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.63. 282,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,587. Intrexon has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrexon (XON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.