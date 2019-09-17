International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,031,824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,537 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 279,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $102,765.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,173.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.22. The company had a trading volume of 473,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,662. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.48 and its 200 day moving average is $132.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.86 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.50%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

