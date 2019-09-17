InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,881 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 394,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth $10,089,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of IHG traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.81. 49,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $50.84 and a fifty-two week high of $71.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86.

IHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.