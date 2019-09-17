Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its stake in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Instructure were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Instructure by 43.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,386,000 after buying an additional 434,810 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Instructure by 3.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,318,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,047,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Instructure by 26.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,285,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after buying an additional 265,620 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Instructure by 27.7% in the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 461,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,752,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Instructure by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 399,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Instructure alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,334.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $213,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,860. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INST. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

INST stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.20. 72,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Instructure Inc has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Instructure had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Instructure Inc will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.