Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CTO Sells 3,168 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CTO John Champlin Mulliken sold 3,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $409,875.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Champlin Mulliken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 1,373 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $204,233.75.

On Thursday, July 11th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 1,870 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $282,818.80.

W traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,539. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.93. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -9.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $77,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on W shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wayfair from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Wayfair from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

