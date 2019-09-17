Insider Selling: SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Sells 20,203 Shares of Stock

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director John M. Cassaday sold 20,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $1,560,277.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,585.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SYSCO stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $78.38. 3,508,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.89.
SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in SYSCO by 33.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in SYSCO by 3.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in SYSCO by 31.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SYSCO by 60.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 531,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after acquiring an additional 199,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in SYSCO by 1.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 305,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SYSCO
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.
