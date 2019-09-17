Insider Selling: SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Sells 20,203 Shares of Stock

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director John M. Cassaday sold 20,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $1,560,277.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,585.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $78.38. 3,508,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.89.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in SYSCO by 33.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in SYSCO by 3.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in SYSCO by 31.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SYSCO by 60.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 531,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after acquiring an additional 199,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in SYSCO by 1.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 305,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

