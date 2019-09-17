Insider Selling: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider Sells 848 Shares of Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Philip C. Cox sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $7.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.43. 488,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,984. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $177.70 and a 12-month high of $330.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.56.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $863.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.38 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 50.6% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 6,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.