Insider Selling: Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Sells 1,961 Shares of Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 1,961 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total transaction of $194,727.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,077 shares in the company, valued at $504,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sean Thomas Moriarty also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stepan alerts:

On Friday, August 9th, Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 1,092 shares of Stepan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $103,860.12.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 3,418 shares of Stepan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $338,279.46.

SCL traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $97.30. 4,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day moving average is $91.40. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stepan had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Stepan to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stepan from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 51.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.