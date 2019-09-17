Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 8,922 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $1,379,965.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,457,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,795,486.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,435 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total transaction of $1,280,264.30.

On Friday, August 2nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,568 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $2,659,092.48.

Shares of MORN stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,581. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.87 and a 200 day moving average of $141.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.67 and a 12-month high of $162.53.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 17.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter worth $60,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter worth $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter worth $83,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 13.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter worth $189,000. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

