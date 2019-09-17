Insider Selling: Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Sells 36,077 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Jean X. Hu sold 36,077 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $922,128.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,438.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.85. 4,563,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,928,145. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 177,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 331,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 64,430 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.55 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.