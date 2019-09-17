Insider Selling: Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Sells 36,077 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Jean X. Hu sold 36,077 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $922,128.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,438.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.85. 4,563,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,928,145. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.55 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
