Insider Buying: Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) Senior Officer Purchases 16,740 Shares of Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) Senior Officer Alan Glessing James bought 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$30,132.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 253,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$456,053.40.

Alan Glessing James also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, Alan Glessing James bought 5,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$7,600.00.

TSE YGR traded down C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.80. 162,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,173. The stock has a market cap of $157.92 million and a P/E ratio of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.39. Yangarra Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$1.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.44.

YGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Laurentian decreased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark decreased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.