Insider Buying: Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO Purchases 7,250 Shares of Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO David C. Sims purchased 7,250 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $57,710.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:GRF remained flat at $$7.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084. Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) by 299.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,574 shares during the quarter. Eagle Capital Growth Fund accounts for about 1.0% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

