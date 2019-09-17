INO COIN Hits Market Cap of $374.26 Million (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One INO COIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00020281 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. In the last week, INO COIN has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $374.26 million and $11,965.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

