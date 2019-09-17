IG Gold (IGG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,712.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $1,712.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, ABCC, TRX Market and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00204794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.53 or 0.01208137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039836 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002467 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00090180 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IGG is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 49,566,821,508 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,673,449,749 tokens. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, TRX Market, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

