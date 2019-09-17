Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Up 6.1%

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.73, approximately 694,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 611,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $214.53 million, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.45 million during the quarter. Ideanomics had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 9.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDEX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,949,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter worth $262,000. 4.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

