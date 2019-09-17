ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Tops $103.98 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002048 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, OOOBTC, ABCC and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $103.98 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00206299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.01221542 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00093113 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016004 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 495,038,153 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Upbit, OOOBTC, Hotbit, OKEx, IDEX, Bitbns, Rfinex, Gate.io, Allbit, COSS, Binance, CoinTiger, Huobi, HitBTC, ABCC and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

