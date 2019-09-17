HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Position Lowered by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised HubSpot from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $170.00 price target on HubSpot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.60.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $1,520,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 736,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,810,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total value of $5,046,107.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,647 shares of company stock valued at $23,627,172. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUBS traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $163.78. The stock had a trading volume of 270,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,086. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. HubSpot Inc has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $207.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.57 and a beta of 1.66.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

