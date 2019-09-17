Hrzns Emrg Mrjna Grwrs Cl A Unt Etf (OTCMKTS:HZEMF) Trading Down 4.6%

Hrzns Emrg Mrjna Grwrs Cl A Unt Etf (OTCMKTS:HZEMF)’s share price was down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33, approximately 104 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79.

About Hrzns Emrg Mrjna Grwrs Cl A Unt Etf (OTCMKTS:HZEMF)

Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the marijuana sector, including companies involved in the cultivation, production, and/or distribution of marijuana.

