Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.22. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 6,296 shares changing hands.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Houston American Energy stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) by 328.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 102,938 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Houston American Energy worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.