Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.65

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $1.75. Highway shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 2,007 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIHO. ValuEngine upgraded Highway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Highway from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Highway had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter.

In other Highway news, CEO James M. Harrison bought 125,000 shares of Highway stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $566,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 156,448 shares of company stock worth $628,843.

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

