High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from High Income Securities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.03.

High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 16.8% per year over the last three years.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.