Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Trading Down 26%

Hermes Pacific Investments PLC (LON:HPAC)’s share price dropped 26% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.95 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 49.95 ($0.65), approximately 50 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 17 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.88).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88.

About Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC)

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

