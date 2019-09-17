HashCoin (HSC) One Day Volume Hits $123.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. HashCoin has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $123.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00040006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.30 or 0.04938596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000375 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

