Harmony (ONE) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.61 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $20.61 million and $1.91 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00040028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $507.11 or 0.04949506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000370 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001100 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00026699 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,790,166 tokens. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

