GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Lifted to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $14.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

NYSE GHG opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $15.99.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.05 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 24.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHG. Dalton Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 616,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 468,829 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 747.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

